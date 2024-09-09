Chailey Village Voice

REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, on the A275 at Chailey Green this Saturday (September 14) from 10am to 1pm. The Café are able to repair most things. Just turn up but please not at the last minute. The Repair Café does not charge, but invite a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Contact [email protected] for more detail.

HorticulturalSociety Autumn Show is at the village hall this Saturday (September 14). Everyone is invited to take part. Schedules are available from Peter Estcourt via [email protected] or 07803179708. Entry forms to be submitted by 8pm the Friday night and exhibits staged from 8am to 10.30am on Saturday. All welcome at 2pm to see the exhibits and enjoy refreshments.

St Peter’s CHURCH SERVICE this Sunday (September 15) is Parish Communion at 10am. St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (September 15). Previous sermons are at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Cricket ClubFriendly XI have a game on Sunday (September 15) at the Sports Ground, North Chailey, against Southwick Wanders CC starting at 1pm. For information https://chailey.play-cricket.com.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments, board games and puzzles. There is WiFi too if you need it.

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meet at Chailey Free Church on Thursday September 19 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 077057537676.

ST PETER & ST JAMES HOSPICE Newick & Chailey support group and Peter Estcourt are organising a walk (4 miles) through Chailey countryside on Wednesday, September 25. Dogs welcome. You are invited to join them at 10am at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, car park. Coffee will be served, with the opportunity of lunch at the Five Bells, which can be pre-ordered at coffee time. Please let Peter ([email protected]) or Hilary ([email protected]) know if your wish to come.

LUNCH CLUB The next Lunch Club will be on Thursday, September 26 at 12.30pm. All welcome; to find out more call 01825 722586 or email [email protected].

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet at the village hall, on Tuesday, October 1 at 7.30pm. William McNaught will be speaking on ‘English Eccentrics’, which will be very informative. All are welcome; all that is asked for is a voluntary contribution towards refreshments. For information call Mandy on 07546592739.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT at the Free Church hall is on Thursday, October 3 from 7pm to 9pm. Do go along with your craft or join in with the ‘craft of the month’. All welcome, but under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Highways Chailey Parish Council meets with East Sussex Highways to discuss their plans for roads within Chailey. The next meeting is on Wednesday, October 2 and all are invited to email the Clerk email [email protected] on matters of concern which can be included in the agenda.

Empty plastic bottles the Bonfire Society are collecting empty plastic bottles, preferably 1 to 2 litres but smaller are acceptable. If you gather a bag full the Bonfire Society will collect. Alternatively, there is a dustbin at the village hall car park for bottles. Call Diane 07773 935403 or Yasmin 07368 868999 to arrange collection.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors, hospital etc. To learn more contact Bea Annis on 07837859750or email [email protected].