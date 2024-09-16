Chailey Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chailey News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Peter’s CHURCH SERVICES this Sunday (September 22) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (September 22). Previous sermons at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cricket ClubFriendly XI game this Sunday (September 22) at the Sports Ground, North Chailey, is against Gully Cricketers CC starting at 1pm. For information https://chailey.play-cricket.com.

Tell us what's happening in your village.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments, board games and puzzles. There is WiFi too.

ST PETER & ST JAMES HOSPICE Newick & Chailey support group and Peter Estcourt have a walk (4 miles) through Chailey countryside on Wednesday September 25. Dogs welcome.

All are invited, starting at 10am at St Peter’s Church car park. Coffee will be served, with the chance of lunch at the Five Bells which can be pre-ordered at coffee time. Please let Peter ([email protected]) or Hilary ([email protected]) know if you wish to join them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday September 26 at 12.30pm. All welcome; to find out more call 01825 722586 or email [email protected].

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet at the village hall, on Tuesday October 1 at 7.30pm. Bill McNaught will be speaking on ‘English Eccentrics’ and all are welcome; all that is asked for is a voluntary contribution towards refreshments. For information call Mandy on 07546592739.

Highways Chailey Parish Council meet with East Sussex Highways on Wednesday October 2 to discuss their plans for roads within Chailey. Email [email protected] with any matters of concern which can be included in the agenda.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT is at the Free Church hall on Thursday October 3, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome, under 18s to be accompanied by an adult. Do go along with your craft or join in with the ‘craft of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday October 12 from 10am to 1pm. Just turn up but please not at the last minute. The Repair Café does not charge, but invite a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Contact [email protected] for more detail.

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday October 17 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07705 7537676.

empty plastic bottles the Bonfire Society are collecting empty plastic bottles, preferably 1 to 2 litres but smaller are acceptable. There is a dustbin at the village hall car park for bottles or if you gather a bag full the Society will collect. Call Diane 07773 935403 or Yasmin 07368 868999 to arrange collection.

Penny for the Guy on Saturday October 19 from 12pm the Bonfire Society will be taking their decorated trailer through the village and everyone is welcome to meet Guy Fawkes and maybe have a photo. The final stop is The Five Bells where the Society will be hosting their badge/membership night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowheath Play Area Following a successful bid for Community Infrastructure funds from Lewes District Council, the Parish Council has commissioned work to upgrade the parking area close to the equipment. The improvements will create a small all-weather area where parking will be much safer and hopefully prevent cars from getting stuck in mud. A seat near the play area will be added, to provide a place to rest and relax.