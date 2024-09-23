Chailey Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chailey News

St Peter’s CHURCH SERVICE this Sunday (September 29) is Holy Communion at 8am. St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (September 29). Previous sermons at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments, board games and puzzles. There is WiFi too.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet at the village hall, on Tuesday, October 1 at 7.30pm. Bill McNaught will be speaking on ‘English Eccentrics’ and all are welcome; all that is asked for is a voluntary contribution towards refreshments. For information call Mandy on 07546592739.

Highways Chailey Parish Council meet with East Sussex Highways on Wednesday, October 2 to discuss their plans for roads within Chailey. Email [email protected] with any matters of concern which can be included in the agenda.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT is at the Free Church hall on Thursday, October 3, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome, under 18s to be accompanied by an adult. Do go along with your craft or join in with the ‘craft of the month.

REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday, October 12 from 10am to 1pm. Just turn up but please not at the last minute. The Repair Café does not charge, but invite a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Contact [email protected] for more detail.

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday, October 17 at 12.30pm. All welcome; to find out more call 01825 722586 or email [email protected].

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday, October 17 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07705 7537676.

empty plastic bottles the Bonfire Society are collecting empty plastic bottles, preferably 1 to 2 litres but smaller are acceptable. There is a dustbin at the village hall car park for bottles or if you gather a bag full the Society will collect. Call Diane 07773 935403 or Yasmin 07368 868999 to arrange collection.

Penny for the Guy on Saturday, October 19 from 12pm the Bonfire Society will be taking their decorated trailer through the village and everyone is welcome to meet Guy Fawkes and maybe have a photo. The final stop is The Five Bells where the Society will be hosting their badge/membership night.

Rowheath Play Area the Parish Council has commissioned work to upgrade the parking area close to the equipment. The improvements will create a small all-weather area for parking which will be safer and hopefully prevent cars from getting stuck in mud. A seat near the play area will be added, to provide a place to rest and relax.

Chailey Litter Pickers are volunteers who, one day every month, pick up a wide variety of litter which can vary from wheel hubs to dumped asbestos, wine bottles and cans. The pickers usually go out for about an hour and the bags filled between 8 and 12.

One of the more disappointing areas is the Old Pump House Bus Stop, opposite the Horns Lodge, in South Chailey. It is regularly full of empty bottles, cans and fast food boxes, despite being ‘litter picked’ at least once a month. Even though there is a black bag in the shelter it is rarely used.

The Parish Council are trying to think of ways of improving this situation and are always grateful to for suggestions. Please send them to the Clerk via email [email protected] or call 01825 722388.