Chailey Village Voice

REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, this Saturday (November 9) from 10am to 1pm.

The Repair Café does not charge, but invite a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more detail.

Road closures The A275 will be closed for Chailey Bonfire Society Bonfire Night this Saturday (November 9) from Beggars Wood Road (North Chailey) up to Mill Lane (South Chailey) from 6pm through until 9pm (or when deemed safe to reopen the roads). Closures will also be applied to Markstakes Lane and Cinder Hill at the A275 end. An additional closure at 6pm will be applied from Chailey Surgery up to the A275 at the end of Mill Lane to allow the procession to leave Chailey School; this should not last longer than 30 minutes.

St Peter’s CHURCH SERVICES this Sunday (November 10) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (November 10). Previous sermons at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments, WiFi, board games and puzzles.

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday, November 21 at 12.30pm and all welcome. Christmas Lunch is on December 12 and it is necessary to sign up for this by calling 01825 722586 or emailing [email protected].

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday, November 21 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07705 7537676.

Christmas Craft Market takes place at St Peter’s Church on Saturday, November 30 from 10am to 2pm. There will be stalls from local crafters and businesses including Christmas gifts, Generation 11 gin, cakes, produce, jewellery, candles, cards, handmade gifts, chocolates and local artists. There will also be refreshments. Entry £1.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday, December 3, at 7.30pm, at the village hall when Pete Allen will give a talk entitled ‘The Morse Code’ which will decipher Britain’s favourite detective. Pete will pose the question ‘has there ever been a more tragic hero than Inspector Morse?’ Someone who, as his creator Colin Dexter noted, was somewhat of a loner by temperament.

Though never wholly happy when alone, was usually slightly more miserable when with other people probably down to the knowledge that he was smarter than everyone else in the room. The world of Morse will be examined from his first appearance in literature to investigations on screen, stage and radio. Pete is the Director of The RC Sherriff Trust, an arts charity established through terms set down in the will of the playwright and author RC Sherriff.

He spent six years as Assistant Head Flyman at The Theatre Royal, Drury Lane before training as a theatre director at Rose Bruford College of Speech and Drama and undertaking a master’s degree in Film and Television Studies at the University of Westminster. Everyone is welcome to enjoy what is sure to be a very interesting evening. All that is asked for is a voluntary contribution towards refreshments. For more information call Mandy on 07546 592739.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT is at the Free Church on Thursday, December 5, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome, under 18s to be accompanied by an adult. Do go along with your craft or join in with the ‘craft of the month.

The annual Christmas meal for the senior members (60+) of the village hosted by the Bonfire Society is on Saturday, December 7 at the village hall. If you would like to put your name forward to attend, please email [email protected].

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS If you see a dead animal on the Commons or roads such as a deer please report it using the ‘Report a dead animal in the Lewes district’ form at lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk. Please keep dogs under control so they don’t chase or worry the livestock. Dog fouling remains an issue – and Neospora is a parasite that causes cattle to abort calves. Please clean up after dogs and don’t allow them into the cattle troughs, this water is for drinking only.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Chailey for appointments to doctors, hospital etc. Contact Bea Annis on 07837 859750 to arrange.