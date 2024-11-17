Chailey Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Peter’s CHURCH SERVICES this Sunday (November 24) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (November 24). Previous sermons are available at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments, WiFi, board games and puzzles.

Christmas Craft Market takes place at St Peter’s Church on Saturday, November 30 from 10am to 2pm. There will be stalls from local crafters and businesses including Christmas gifts, Generation 11 gin, cakes, produce, jewellery, candles, cards, handmade gifts, chocolates and local artists. There will also be refreshments. Entry £1.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday, December 3, at 7.30pm, at the village hall when Pete Allen will give a talk entitled ‘The Morse Code’ which will decipher Britain’s favourite detective. Pete will pose the question ‘has there ever been a more tragic hero than Inspector Morse?’ Someone who, as his creator Colin Dexter noted, was somewhat of a loner by temperament.

Though never wholly happy when alone, was usually slightly more miserable when with other people probably down to the knowledge that he was smarter than everyone else in the room. The world of Morse will be examined from his first appearance in literature to investigations on screen, stage and radio.

Pete is the Director of The RC Sherriff Trust, an arts charity established through terms set down in the will of the playwright and author RC Sherriff. He spent six years as Assistant Head Flyman at The Theatre Royal, Drury Lane before training as a theatre director at Rose Bruford College of Speech and Drama and undertaking a master’s degree in Film and Television Studies at the University of Westminster.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy what is sure to be a very interesting evening. All that is asked for is a voluntary contribution towards refreshments. For more information call Mandy on 07546 592739.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT is at the Free Church on Thursday, December 5, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome, under 18s to be accompanied by an adult. Do go along with your craft or join in with the ‘craft of the month.

CHRISTMAS LUNCH at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday, December 12 at 12.30pm and all are welcome, however it is necessary to sign up for this by calling 01825 722586 or emailing [email protected].

REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday, December 14 from 10am to 1pm. The Repair Café does not charge, but invite a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more detail.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more please contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].

