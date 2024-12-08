Chailey Village Voice

REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, this Saturday (December 14) from 10am to 1pm.

The Repair Café does not charge, but invite a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more detail.

St Peter’s CHURCH SERVICES this Sunday (December 15) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. This will be followed by a Carol Service on Friday December 20 at 6pm. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (December 15). Previous sermons are available at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments, WiFi, board games and puzzles.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT is at the Free Church on Thursday January 2, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome, under 18s to be accompanied by an adult. Do go along with your craft or join in with the ‘craft of the month.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday January 7, at 7.30pm, at the village hall when Brian Gee will talk on ‘Inside Crime Scene Investigation and Forensics’. Brian has a wealth of knowledge about forensic and crime scene investigation having worked as a Scenes of Crime Officer and Crime Scene Manager in various towns on the South Coast for over 25 years.

He attended countless different scenes, including many murder investigations. Since retiring as well as giving talks in 2020 Brian wrote Murder by the Seaside, which looks through the eyes of the crime scene investigators to give their own unique version of investigations.

The book, set in Hastings, follows Simon Croft and his forensic team over a few days as they investigate two very different suspicious deaths. Everyone is welcome to enjoy what is sure to be a most informative evening. All that is asked for is a voluntary contribution towards refreshments. For more information call Mandy on 07546 592739.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey.

There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more please contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].