Chailey Village Voice

St Peter’s Church services on Sunday (December 29) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, board games and puzzles.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT is at the Free Church on Thursday, January 2, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome, under 18s to be accompanied by an adult. Do go along with your craft or join in with the ‘craft of the month.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday, January 7, at 7.30pm, at the village hall when Brian Gee will talk on ‘Inside Crime Scene Investigation and Forensics’.

Brian has a wealth of knowledge about forensic and crime scene investigation having worked as a Scenes of Crime Officer and Crime Scene Manager in various towns on the South Coast for over twenty-five years. He attended countless different scenes, including many murder investigations.

Since retiring as well as giving talks in 2020 Brian wrote Murder by the Seaside, which looks through the eyes of the crime scene investigators to give their own unique version of investigations. The book, set in Hastings, follows Simon Croft and his forensic team over a few days as they investigate two very different suspicious deaths.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy what is sure to be a most informative evening. All that is asked for is a voluntary contribution towards refreshments. For more information call Mandy on 07546 592739.

Christmas TreeS recycling your Christmas tree via the St Peter & St James Hospice collection service could help them provide care to those affected by life-limiting illness throughout 2025.

They will be collecting real Christmas trees on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th January 2025. The trees will then be locally chipped and recycled. If you would like your Christmas tree collected, please visit www.just-helping.org.uk to see if your postcode is covered, if it is you can then book and donate. Registration will close on the 5th of January 2025 at 11.59pm.

REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday, January 11 from 10am to 1pm. The Repair Café does not charge, but invite a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more detail.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday, January 13 at 4.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more please contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].

