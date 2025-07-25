Chair of Wealden council supports Alzheimer’s Research UK as chosen charity

Chair of Wealden District Council Councillor Gavin Blake-Coggins has announced he will be supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK as one of two chosen charities throughout his year in office.

Councillor Blake-Coggins chose to support the charity to raise awareness and also to raise money through a variety of community fundraising events and activity throughout the year.

Dementia affects almost one million people in the UK, and it’s estimated that 28,381 are living with dementia here in Sussex. Tragically, not one of them will survive. Alzheimer’s Research UK exists to change that. The charity is striving for a cure by revolutionising the way dementia is treated, diagnosed, and prevented. With no treatments currently available in the NHS, there has never been a more pressing time to support dementia research.

Councillor Blake-Coggins said, “Everyone knows, or at least will do in years to come, somebody who is affected by the condition of dementia and Alzheimer’s. A lot of funding is pushed towards cancer research, which is equally important, but not so much towards finding a cure for dementia.

“Supporting Alzheimer's research is crucial because it offers hope for developing effective treatments, improving diagnosis, slowing down or even stopping the progression of the condition and ultimately finding a cure. Research also leads to better care and support for those living with dementia and their families.”

Shelle Luscombe, regional fundraising officer for Kent and Sussex at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said, “We are delighted that Councillor Blake-Coggins has chosen to support Alzheimer’s Research UK during his year in office. Dementia is the UK’s leading cause of death and one in two of us will be affected by dementia, either by developing it ourselves or by caring for someone with the condition.

“This cannot continue, which is why Alzheimer’s Research UK exists for a cure. With supporters such as the councillors and residents of Wealden by our side, we will put a stop to dementia. Thank you, Wealden, for standing with us for a cure.”

The chair’s second chosen charity is The Children’s Respite Trust in Uckfield.