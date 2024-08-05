Chalk Farm Learning Difficulties Centre celebrates 30th birthday

Chalk Farm Hotel in Willingdon, East Sussex has been successfully running as a charity for adults with learning disabilities for 30 years!

30 |Years of our amazing charity was celebrated on Sunday, August 4 in the gorgeous gardens of the hotel.

The weather was perfect as we celebrated with food, drink, music, bouncy castle and more.

We are so grateful to everyone who joined us and to those who offered there time to make the party a huge success.

Letters in Lights supplied the numbers.

Our local town councillor Stephen Holt kindly joined us and we had live music from local musician Ben Westwood.

A big thank you to donations from local businesses too such as 'Letters in Lights' for our light-up numbers. 'Zaci Creations-clothing & merchandise printing' for our celebratory mugs and 'A Paper lane' for supplying balloons!

The support and donations we receive are crucial to keeping the charity running.

Our charity allows the adults to learn and experience work in hospitality and horticulture, giving them confidence whilst learning valuable life skills.

If you would like to know more about the hotel and charity then please do check out our website. https://www.chalkfarmhotel.org/