‘Challenging times ahead’ for the construction of Mayfield’s new health centre as costs spiral

Chair of Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council, Cllr Ian Parker, has told fellow members that both his council and Wealden District are assessing both 'financial and timescale implications' as predicted costs continue to rise.

He explained the main contractor had to validate quotes from sub-contractors which meant a delay of four weeks. He said all the data has now been assessed but given steadily rising costs such as wages, national insurance, energy and materials, the final project is expected to cost 'somewhat more than originally anticipated.'

As well, the Public Works Loan Board interest rates remain high which, he points out, impact the cost of the Parish Council's loan that is needed to fund its part of the project. This is despite significant and generous grants and donations.

In April this year Wealden councillors voted in favour of building the new community hall and medical centre. As part of the long-awaited scheme, the existing community hall will be demolished to make way for a modern community hall, health centre, parking, hard and soft landscaping. It will aim to provide improved amenities for residents and a refreshed community space.

At the time, Lead Councillor for Public Health and Asset Management Cllr Kelvin Williams, said: "The new medical centre will be vital for the community of Mayfield and Five Ashes along with adjoining parishes. Having access to high-quality healthcare close to home means residents can receive the care they need, when they need it, in a facility designed for comfort and efficiency."

Mr Parker goes on to say the Parish Council is committed to proceeding, but there will inevitably be a delay while implications and options are fully evaluated.'