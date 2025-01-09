Chance for West Sussex children to turn creativity into music

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you or someone you know ready to take music-making to the next level? Whether you dream of creating beats, writing hit tracks, or mastering recording and production, the Online Music Production course from West Sussex Music has you covered. This exciting opportunity is designed for 11–16-year-olds and offers everything needed to bring musical ideas to life. But hurry—spaces are limited!

A fun and skill-building experienceThis course, delivered in partnership with Education&Bass, is perfect for anyone who wants to turn their passion for music into polished, professional-quality tracks. Whether you’re a singer, rapper, or songwriter, you’ll learn everything from building beats to mastering a final mix.What you’ll learn: Using music production software (Digital Audio Workstations) Sound design to create unique sounds and effects Beat-making and rhythm essentials Audio and MIDI sequencing to arrange and edit tracks Beginner music theory to create melodies and harmonies Recording techniques for vocals and instruments Mixing and mastering for a professional sound Turning ideas into completed tracks .

Learning from the best The sessions are led by Andrew Ferguson of Education&Bass, a world-touring music producer and educator. Students will learn directly from someone actively working in the industry, gaining insights and inspiration to fuel their creativity.

Great for young people For young artists, this course is more than just music lessons—it’s a chance to connect with like-minded creators, explore their creativity, and develop valuable skills. Music production also builds confidence, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities that go beyond the studio. Convenient and accessible Parents can feel confident knowing this course offers a structured, engaging, and productive outlet for their child’s passion. Delivered online, it’s convenient and accessible while still providing a high-quality, hands-on learning experience. Course details: Starts in January £75 per the term, including ten sessions Open to ages 11–16 Limited spaces available to ensure personalised attention How to sign up: Ready to get started? Apply here, https://www.westsussexmusic.co.uk/online/ This is a fantastic chance to turn your musical passion into real skills. Whether you’re a young creator ready to shine or a parent looking to support your child’s talents, this course is the perfect step forward.