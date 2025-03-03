Chanctonbury and Storrington Probus Clubs renew their club rivalry

Thursday, February 27, saw members from Chanctonbury and Storrington Probus Clubs renew their annual friendly rivalry in Ten Pin bowling at the Out of Bounds complex, Angmering, organised by Euan Crowther of Storrington.

Prizes were given to the overall best lady, Sandie Percival, and best man, Paul Weaver, both from Storrington. As the best team was also Storrington, Chanctonbury will host the event next year.

After the event, everyone adjourned to the Black Horse pub at Findon, for an excellent lunch.

Discussing tacticsDiscussing tactics
Anybody interested in joining, and being part of this active club and its many social activities, please contact the secretary [email protected] or view https://www.chanctonburyprobus.org.uk/

