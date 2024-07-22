Chanctonbury Probus make the most of the sunshine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On a lovely sunny day, Wednesday, July 17, some 22 club members and partners of Chanctonbury Probus Club, participated in the annual “Play Petanque".

The event was organised by Laki Marangos and held at the football club in Shipley which is part of the Horsham and Shipley Community Project

The host, Russel, offered coffee and cakes, together with a brief explanation of the game. Two members of the hosting club joined the group to provide manageable teams.

The play took about two hours, becoming quite noisy as the competitive spirit increased. Afterwards, everybody adjourned to The George & Dragon for lunch.

Anybody interested in joining, and being part of this active club and its many social activities, please contact the secretary [email protected] or view https://www.chanctonburyprobus.org.uk/