Chappell & Rice Funeral Directors opens newly refurbished premises in East Grinstead with community open day

Local funeral directors, Chappell & Rice, are pleased to announce the opening of their newly refurbished premises at 3 Swan Court, London Road, East Grinstead.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The refreshed space has been designed with the local community in mind, providing a calming and welcoming environment for families in their time of need.

The team is inviting residents to an Open Day on 28th February 2025 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM to celebrate the relocation. Visitors are encouraged to drop by throughout the day, where the friendly team will be on hand to offer support and answer any questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move to this new location marks an exciting new chapter for the team, allowing them to enhance the services they offer while creating a comfortable, comforting space for families to make important arrangements. With fresh décor, new carpets, and thoughtfully chosen furnishings, the premises are designed to provide an atmosphere of reassurance, ensuring families feel at ease during challenging times.

Funeral Director, Will Barker and Funeral Service Arranger, Chrissie Smith outside Chappell & Rice

Kate Legate, Business Leader at Chappell & Rice, said:

“The way people say goodbye is changing, and we are committed to adapting our services to meet those needs. This relocation allows us to continue providing expert, compassionate care in a setting that best serves local families. The Open Day is an opportunity for the community to visit, ask questions, and see how we can support them during difficult times.”

During the Open Day, visitors will have the chance to tour the new facilities, meet the dedicated team, and learn more about the services available. Attendees will also be able to ask questions, explore different funeral options, and understand how early funeral planning can alleviate the burden on loved ones. The event is designed to foster open and supportive conversations around funerals, helping families make informed decisions.

Chrissie Smith, Funeral Service Arranger at Chappell & Rice in East Grinstead, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a privilege to support families through loss, and we aim to ensure they feel comfortable when discussing funeral arrangements. The Open Day offers a relaxed environment where people can meet our team and learn how we can assist them in making thoughtful choices for their loved ones."

Chappell & Rice Funeral Directors is part of the national funeral business, Dignity. All funeral plans are administered by Dignity and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.