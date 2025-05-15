Character Cousley Wood pub in Wadhurst set to become a community hub once more

Positioned on the Kent/East Sussex border this pub has been secured by an experienced local operator on a new free of tie lease who has plans in place to re-establish the Grade II listed property into a community hub once again.

Dan Tobin, who has purchased The Old Vine, commented: “With over 10 years’ experience in hospitality, and plenty of experience with East Sussex village life, I am excited to become part of Cousley Wood village. Utilising local produce to the fullest, welcoming new visitors and keeping the regulars happy, I plan to work tirelessly to make The Old Vine the hub of Cousley Wood again. With great appreciation to Nick and Fleurets for all their assistance.”

Nick Earee, Divisional Director of Fleurets who acted on the deal, said: “The Old Vine is a historic property in a beautifully picturesque part of the country. With its Grade II listed status and character features, I look forward to seeing Dan’s vision for the property become a reality, allowing locals to enjoy it as a community pub once more.”

Minesh Patel and Spencer Grimshaw at Keystone Law acted for the buyer.

1 . Contributed Old Vine, Seating Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Old Vine, External Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Old Vine, Aerial Photo: Submitted