Charge for free this World EV Day at Nymans and South Lodge

This World EV Day drivers will be able to charge their EVs for free at a range of destinations across Sussex including at the National Trust site Nymans and South Lodge spa near Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free charging comes as RAW Charging celebrates World EV Day (Tuesday, September 9) with free charging at destinations across its UK network.

Nature lovers can charge for free in Sussex at Nymans, near Haywards Heath where they can admire a collection of rare plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for drivers looking to detox whilst they charge for free, the South Lodge spa in Sussex offers a chance to relax with a massage, thermal experience or treatment of choice.

Charge for free across Sussex this World EV Day.

The full list of destinations is available here, and includes over 180 Greene King sites, five Merlin Entertainments locations, 30 National Trust spots and seven McArthurGlen outlets.

Jason Simpson, CEO of RAW Charging, the leading destination EV charge point provider for hospitality, leisure and retail destinations across the UK and Europe, said: “The growing network of EV chargers across the UK means that drivers no longer have to worry about range anxiety or whether they’ll be able to get home.

“With so many more options available for charging, you can now enjoy your journey and make the most of every stop. Whether you're exploring family-friendly attractions, enjoying scenic hikes, or shopping till you drop, there are now countless exciting activities to do while your EV charges, making your trip even more enjoyable.

“And, this World EV Day you can even charge for free.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To continue with the World EV Day celebrations, RAW Charging compiled a list of the most wonderful things people can do whilst powering up in the South East.

Making the new list are family favourite adventure locations, including LEGOLAND® Windsor, where visitors can see over 40 million LEGO bricks come to life, Thorpe Park, home to the Hyperia rollercoaster and Chessington World of Adventures Resort, where visitors can feed giraffes and get up close with penguins, meerkats or white rhinos in special encounters.

Nature lovers can visit Claremont Landscape Gardens, also in Surrey, to see one of the earliest surviving examples of the English Landscape Garden style and the impressive three-acre turf amphitheater.

The list has been compiled by RAW Charging, the leading destination EV charge point provider for hospitality, leisure and retail destinations across the UK and Europe, in the run up to World EV Day to celebrate destinations now offering EV charging to visitors.

SOUTH EAST LIST:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bring along your furry friends for a shop in Ashford’s dog-friendly designer outlet, Ashford Designer Outlet (Kent) Stop for a massage and a chill at the South Lodge spa. Whether it’s deep relaxation, thermal experience or one of many treatments, the spa is a welcome break, South Lodge (Sussex) Take it easy by admiring the collection of rare plants at Nymans (Sussex) Stop off to view the Cobbe Collection, Europe’s largest collection of keyboard instruments associated with famous composers including Bach, Chopin and Elgar, Hatchlands Park (Surrey) Visit one of the earliest surviving examples of the English Landscape Garden style with its original 18th-century layout, and the impressive three-acre turf amphitheater created by Charles Bridgeman, Claremont Landscape Gardens (Surrey) Admire the National Collection of Shrub Roses. The walled garden is home to the National Collection of Pre-1900 Shrub Roses, which bloom in early summer, Mottisfont National Trust (Hampshire) Feed the giraffes at Chessington World of Adventures as part of their VIP animal experiences, Chessington World of Adventures (Chessington) Ride the UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster - ‘Hyperia’, Thorpe Park (Surrey) Check out around 40 million lego bricks in Miniland, featuring detailed miniature recreations of famous landmarks and cities from Europe and the USA, Legoland (Windsor) Take your dining experience above and beyond in the Beaverbrook hotel hot air balloons

Jason added: “As more and more of the UK own EVs it’s becoming increasingly important for destinations to provide charging stations to avoid anyone missing out on all the fun the UK has to offer - whoever they are.”

For more information please visit https://rawcharging.com/world-ev-day.