Charities can help protect their future at free risk management event

Ansvar Insurance is inviting charities and not-for-profit organisations in the Brighton and Hove area to a free development and networking event designed to help them master risk, unleash opportunities and build resilience in their decision-making.

The event will take place on Tuesday 10th December, between 11am and 1.30pm at Ansvar’s Community Hub, located at its offices on Circus Street, Brighton.

The session will include an interactive presentation on how charities can maximise the value of their risk registers, ensuring they remain a vital tool for protecting operations. The Ansvar team will be on hand to offer tailored guidance and answer questions participants may have about managing risk effectively.

Kelly Barter, Head of Operations at Ansvar, commented:

“Risk management may not be the most glamorous of subjects, but it is absolutely essential. Charities and not-for-profits provide invaluable services to their communities, and having the right practices and contingency plans in place ensures they can continue their work without interruption, even if unexpected challenges arise. We look forward to welcoming local organisations along.”

A complimentary lunch will be provided by Ansvar for all attendees. Due to limited availability, charities and organisations are encouraged to secure their places by emailing [email protected].

Ansvar’s Community Hub is a dedicated workspace for charities and not-for-profits that offers a range of amenities free of charge, including meeting spaces, training facilities and hot-desking options. The space can be booked via the Ansvar website.