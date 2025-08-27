Charities join forces to support cancer patients at Eastbourne DGH

Templar Aquila Masonic Lodge and Medi Tech Trust have jointly raised funds to buy much needed Cold Caps for patients to use in the Pevensey Ward Day Clinic.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Undergoing chemotherapy is challenging enough without worrying about one of the side effects many patients experience, which is hair loss. Scalp cooling caps, also known as cold caps, can significantly reduce hair loss by lowering the temperature of the scalp, so restricting blood flow to the hair follicles.

Mark and Lesley Stephenson had visited a patient in the ward and seen how desperately the caps were needed by patients attending treatment at Eastbourne Hospital. There were just not enough to go round. When Mark explained this to fellow members of Eastbourne’s Templar Aquila Lodge they immediately started raising funds to buy some additional cold caps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These specialised cold caps are very expensive so the lodge sought and obtained a generous match funding sum from the Sussex Masonic Charitable Foundation charity, enabling them to reach 50% of their target.

Tom Coppard of Templar Aquila Lodge and Bob Lewis of Medi Tech Trust presenting the Caps to Rosa David and her dedicated team

The remaining 50% was provided by local charity Medi Tech Trust, which has donated many items to the hospital over the past two decades, and was approached by the Lodge for help with funding. The Trustees of Medi Tech Trust agreed to match their combined sum so that all the caps could be bought without delay.

Pevensey Ward Day Clinic Matron Rosa David said “The team are most grateful for this donation. These caps will be greatly appreciated by our many patients who worry about losing their hair. They offer a positive uplift for those undergoing treatment.”