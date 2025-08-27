Charities join forces to support cancer patients at Eastbourne DGH
Undergoing chemotherapy is challenging enough without worrying about one of the side effects many patients experience, which is hair loss. Scalp cooling caps, also known as cold caps, can significantly reduce hair loss by lowering the temperature of the scalp, so restricting blood flow to the hair follicles.
Mark and Lesley Stephenson had visited a patient in the ward and seen how desperately the caps were needed by patients attending treatment at Eastbourne Hospital. There were just not enough to go round. When Mark explained this to fellow members of Eastbourne’s Templar Aquila Lodge they immediately started raising funds to buy some additional cold caps
These specialised cold caps are very expensive so the lodge sought and obtained a generous match funding sum from the Sussex Masonic Charitable Foundation charity, enabling them to reach 50% of their target.
The remaining 50% was provided by local charity Medi Tech Trust, which has donated many items to the hospital over the past two decades, and was approached by the Lodge for help with funding. The Trustees of Medi Tech Trust agreed to match their combined sum so that all the caps could be bought without delay.
Pevensey Ward Day Clinic Matron Rosa David said “The team are most grateful for this donation. These caps will be greatly appreciated by our many patients who worry about losing their hair. They offer a positive uplift for those undergoing treatment.”