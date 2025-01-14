Charity calls for clarity on Brighton & Hove housing targets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CPRE Sussex says Brighton & Hove City Plan lacks clarity on annual housing figures, given ‘ludicrously unachievable’ targets set by central government.

A charity has called for greater clarity on annual housing targets in Brighton & Hove and a bolder approach to climate issues.

In its response to the Brighton & Hove City Plan consultation, CPRE Sussex welcomed a focus on prioritising homes for social rent, brownfield development and the potential use of the Urban Greening Factor tool to build in more green infrastructure.

However, it raised serious concerns over housing targets, climate issues, threats to green spaces and an approach to transport which threatens to increase car use.

Brighton & Hove’s consultation notes that the Government’s Standard Method formula says the city needs to build 2,498 homes a year. This is massively higher than the housing target in the current plan.

But the consultation does not suggest what housing target Brighton & Hove should have instead.

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “There is a real lack of clarity about the annual housing figure the city will adopt, given the ludicrously unachievable figure created by the Government’s Standard Method formula.

"It is also unclear whether the urban fringe, National Park setting or green spaces will be sacrificed to achieve these targets.

“The plan also has a limited approach to climate issues, including a deeply unambitious approach to operational carbon emissions from new builds.

"This approach relies heavily on the forthcoming Future Homes Standard which is evidently being watered down before its publication.

"Other planning authorities in Sussex have adopted, or are looking to adopt, much bolder approaches."

CPRE Sussex is calling on Brighton & Hove City Council to address the issues highlighted before the City Plan is finalised.

Read the charity’s full response via its website at: https://www.cpresussex.org.uk/news/brighton-hove-city-plan-review-cpre-sussex-comments/