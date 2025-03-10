Charity concert success for Sussex Brass in Hastings

A concert held on Friday (7th March) by Sussex Brass to raise funds for the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link was a great success.

Held in St Matthew’s Church, Silverhill, the concert raised over £1200 to help improve sanitation in schools in Hastings in the west African country.

Robin Gray, secretary of the Link, said :- “The concert was amazing. Sussex Brass was on top form, as was their leader Steve Hollamby, telling the audience interesting details about each item, and introducing the sections of the band and the soloists in his good-humoured, inimitable way.

“Authentic Sierra Leone food was served by our friends from the Sierra Leone Hastings Association UK Branch in London, and the audience updated on the latest news from Hastings’ namesake town.

Concert goers enjoying the performance

"And as a surprise item the group from London gave an enthusiastic rendition of their Association Song “Hastings Arasheke” accompanied by the Band”.

“The Link owes a huge debt of thanks to Rev Matthew Foy and the team at St Matthew’s church for hosting the event and laying on tea, coffee and cold drinks; to Sussex Brass, of course; and to Yvette John, Yvonne Johnson and their friends from the Sierra Leone Hastings Association who prepared cooked and served a delicious Sierra Leonean meal.”