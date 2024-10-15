Charity Dance Fitness FIESTA in Shoreham!
Raising money for Dementia UK with a 2 hour dance fitness extravaganza in Shoreham By Sea. 10 Instructors from across the UK brining you an eclectic mix of Zumba, Zumba Gold, BollyX, Broadway Boogie and more. So lace up your trainers and come and join the fun!
Fabulous music with easy to follow routines to, Flamenco, Bollywood, Salsa, Pop, Reggaeton and much, much more.
No experience is necessary, just enthusiasm, for this afternoon of joyous music and dance.
Special Guests too!
All proceeds go to Dementia UK.
So come and join us on Saturday 2nd November at The Shoreham Centre. Tickets are £16 and can be purchased from:
zumbawithjo.com/book-online