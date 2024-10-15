Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Raising money for Dementia UK with a 2 hour dance fitness extravaganza in Shoreham By Sea. 10 Instructors from across the UK brining you an eclectic mix of Zumba, Zumba Gold, BollyX, Broadway Boogie and more. So lace up your trainers and come and join the fun!

Fabulous music with easy to follow routines to, Flamenco, Bollywood, Salsa, Pop, Reggaeton and much, much more.

No experience is necessary, just enthusiasm, for this afternoon of joyous music and dance.

Special Guests too!

Dance fitness for all ages and abilities

All proceeds go to Dementia UK.

So come and join us on Saturday 2nd November at The Shoreham Centre. Tickets are £16 and can be purchased from:

zumbawithjo.com/book-online