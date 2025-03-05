Charity donation to Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital

Lesley Walton ( Chair of the Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital) and several members of staff from departments in Lewes Victoria Hospital - Theatres and Outpatients were delighted to receive a cheque from staff of Cubitt and West Lewes Branch on Tuesday 4th March.

In the Autumn of 2024, the Estate Agent team committed a donation to the Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital Charity for all the valuations requested throughout October.

For more information, visit FOLVH.org