Charity donation to Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital

By Jane Sallis
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 08:26 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 08:52 BST

Lesley Walton ( Chair of the Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital) and several members of staff from departments in Lewes Victoria Hospital - Theatres and Outpatients were delighted to receive a cheque from staff of Cubitt and West Lewes Branch on Tuesday 4th March.

In the Autumn of 2024, the Estate Agent team committed a donation to the Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital Charity for all the valuations requested throughout October.

For more information, visit FOLVH.org

