Charity drag bingo success
"It was hilarious " said one member.
"I was not expecting the content of the prizes, we had a good laugh throughout the whole evening," said another member.
Our brilliant Drag Queen was Candy Hunt and she managed all evening keep her cool in that tight dress and high heels.
On July 28, a cheque for £478 was raised and passed to the fabulous and funny Candy Hunt by Ted, President of the Town Square Social Club.
She will pass on to a representative of Warming up the Homeless.
Club secretary, Christen Spiller said: "I would like to thank all staff, Committee and club members who donated their time and money to make this event successful."
