Charity drag bingo success

The Town Square Social Club in Bexhill held a Drag Bingo night for the charity Warming up the Homeless.

"It was hilarious " said one member.

"I was not expecting the content of the prizes, we had a good laugh throughout the whole evening," said another member.

Our brilliant Drag Queen was Candy Hunt and she managed all evening keep her cool in that tight dress and high heels.

Candy Hunt and Ted, President of the Town Square Social Club.

On July 28, a cheque for £478 was raised and passed to the fabulous and funny Candy Hunt by Ted, President of the Town Square Social Club.

She will pass on to a representative of Warming up the Homeless.