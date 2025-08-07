Charity football match raises over £1,200 for West Sussex Mind in emotional showdown at Steyning Town FC

On a warm but blustery Sunday afternoon, friends, families and football fans gathered at Steyning Town Football Club for a special charity football match between local teams Worthing Dads and Steyning Saints — all in support of West Sussex Mind.

This was no ordinary match. Now in its third year, the charity fixture has grown into a meaningful community event, raising vital awareness and funds for mental health. With each team having claimed one win apiece in previous years, this year’s game was the highly anticipated decider.

Before kick-off, the crowd joined the players in a poignant minute’s silence to remember Steve Seymour — a Steyning Saints player who tragically took his own life just weeks after last year’s match. His memory was honoured by both teams, several of whom counted Steve as a teammate and friend.

John Burton, coach and founder of Worthing Dads, reflected on the importance of the event:

Worthing Dad's Charity Football Match

“We wanted to honour Steve today because he’s been a part of this event, and he has friends in both teams that are here. Several people in our group have opened up about having thoughts of suicide, and that’s why we decided to support West Sussex Mind. Over three years of playing these matches, we have encouraged men that it’s okay to talk, and it’s a safe space to share your emotions. There is no judgement and we are here to challenge stigma around mental health.”

Burton founded Worthing Dads in 2018 during his own struggles with mental health, combining his love for football with a mission to create a supportive network for local fathers.

“It started off once a month with a kick-about,” he explains. “We really started to see the mental health side of things coming through, especially during lockdown. We kept the network going through WhatsApp, and now there are about 50 members who chat and meet regularly.”

The match itself delivered excitement for the spectators. Worthing Dads claimed a 4-1 victory with goals from Jack Skinner, Josh Adsett, Jay Lovick and Sam Hayle. Steyning Saints’ goal came courtesy of Dexter Gleamous, and the well-earned Man of the Match title went to Daryl Ashenford for his outstanding performance.

Worthing Dad's Charity Football Match

Alongside the football, the day featured food, drinks and a raffle - keeping supporters entertained while boosting donations. A total of £146.55 was raised on the day, and at the time of writing, the event has raised a fantastic £2,005 for West Sussex Mind through the JustGiving page, as well as an additional £1,000 which was match funded by a local company that one of the players works for.

A huge thank you goes out to both teams for their incredible efforts and continued commitment to supporting mental health in the community.

If you’re interested in joining Worthing Dads, contact us at [email protected], and we’ll put you in touch.

To support their fundraising efforts, please visit John Burton’s JustGiving page:

Worthing Dad's Charity Football Match

Together, we can keep the conversation going — and help more people know they are not alone.