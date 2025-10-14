Charity for Kids gives back to Kipling Children’s Ward, at the Conquest Hospital

Charity for Kids has proudly donated vital equipment to the Kipling Children’s Ward at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings, in recognition of the outstanding care the ward provides to local families.

The donation included sterilising equipment for every patient side room, as well as a Tonie sensory audio box with story characters and headphones to help brighten the days of children staying on the ward. These resources are designed to bring both comfort and practical support to young patients and their families.

For the committee of Charity for Kids, this gesture is especially personal. Several of our own children have been cared for on the Kipling Ward over the years, and this donation is our way of saying thank you to the wonderful team of doctors, nurses and staff who go above and beyond every single day.

“Our charity has seen first-hand the incredible difference the Kipling Ward makes,” said Sarah Mepham, Trustee and Secretary for the Charity.

Charity For Kids Committee together with some of the staff at the Kipling ward

They have supported not only families across Hastings, but also our own children. We wanted to give something back – to show our gratitude and to help the ward continue its amazing work.”

Looking ahead, Charity for Kids is committed to working closely with the Kipling Ward and with families, to ensure that when children leave the hospital, they continue to receive the support they need. This includes help with ongoing care and access to specialist equipment, so that every child has the best chance to thrive beyond their hospital stay.

Charity for Kids is dedicated to supporting children and families in our community, and this donation reflects the charity’s ongoing mission to ensure every child has the care, support and resources they deserve.

For more information about Charity for Kids and its work, please visit www.charityforkids.co.uk