Charity golf day sponsored by Henry Adams - and raises more than £11,000

Rotary Golf Day raises over £11,000 for Sage House Dementia Support and local Rotary projects.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen teams took part in the 4th Annual Golf Day organised by Chichester Harbour Rotary Club. In the previous 3 years the event had raised over £32000 for Chestnut Tree Hospice and St Wilfrid’s but this year Sage House Dementia Support at Tangmere was chosen as the main beneficiary.

Henry Adams Estate Agency & Chartered Surveyors were the main sponsors and each hole was sponsored by a local business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was played on the Cathedral Course at Chichester Golf Club at Hunston on 10th September with the 72 participating golfers taking to the fairways in blustery but dry conditions.

David Adams (3rd right ) from Henry Adams presents the winning team , Team Japeto with their hampers

David Adams, Partner at Henry Adams, added, “Thanks to everyone at Chichester Harbour Rotary for such a successful day. This year’s event proved to be a great day out on the course, bringing out a very competitive edge from many of the golfers! Congratulations to all the winners and we’re delighted to support this event which raised such a fantastic amount for Sage House. We look forward to seeing all the generous participants and sponsors again next year.”

Local company Team Japeto won the Sam Brown Memorial Cup with a score of 91 points closely followed by Beck’s Removals and Storage with 90 points

Beck’s Removals and Storage gained some consolation by winning The Henry Adams Yellow Ball Competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Longest Drive on Hole 14 was by Jack Symons from the Game Set and Match team, and the ‘Nearest the Pin’ competition the was won by Richard Longhurst from Henry Adams. These prizes were sponsored by John Parham. The Best Individual Score was from Colin Carpenter of Beck’s Removal and Storage.

Hole Sponsors were SMR, King & Drury, George Ide, Sam Jennings, Lewis Brownlee, Carpenter Box, Sentry Storage, Summersdale Publishing, Timothy Roe Fine Jewellers, Elivia Homes, Beaver Tool Hire, Beck’s Removal and Storage, Marshall’s Carpets, Richard Tildesley, Warner Goodman, Moore South and Turners Pies.

President of Chichester Harbour Rotary, Barbara Spearman, said, "We are so appreciative of the support given to us by our main sponsor Henry Adams and all those local businesses that sponsored holes along with the teams that took part in the day.

“Together we created a wonderful day which raised the magnificent sum of £11,400. Henry Adams have once again agreed to support our Golf Day in 2025 and if you would like to be involved in any way please contact [email protected].”