Charity Guild Care strengthens home care services across Worthing and beyond

Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Home Care services which bring support to people so they can live independently at home for longer. While these areas are not new to Guild Care, the charity is actively welcoming new enquiries for its friendly and professional home care services offered in and around Worthing - from Ferring, East Preston and Rustington, to Findon, Broadwater & High Salvington, as well as east to Southwick, Shoreham, and Lancing.

In addition, Guild Care is extending its reach across all areas for its domiciliary care services, providing invaluable assistance to people who require anything from a little extra help with household tasks such as cleaning, laundry, and shopping to companionship visits. These services are designed to help people to live comfortably and safely in their own homes while receiving the support they need to make daily life a little easier.

Guild Care’s Home Care services are delivered by a dedicated team of professional carers who provide personalised care plans tailored to individual needs. Whether it's assistance with personal care, companionship, or household tasks, Guild Care is committed to ensuring the highest standard of care along with a friendly smile.

“We are delighted to be expanding our teams in these areas so we can reach more people in our community who could benefit from our Home Care services,” said Lacey Thomas, head of Home Care at Guild Care. “Our aim is to help people to live independently for as long as possible, so we go out of our way to make sure our services are tailored personally to the individual and the care they are looking for. That can range from one companionship visit a week to regular daily visits for more detailed care and extra peace of mind.”

Guild Care has been serving the Worthing community for over 90 years, providing a wide range of services that support older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities. Their Home Care services ensure people receive professional, compassionate care in the comfort of their own homes, with dignity and warmth.

For more information about Guild Care’s Home Care and domiciliary care services, or to enquire about how Guild Care can support you or your loved ones, please visit www.guildcare.org/home-care or contact Lacey and her team on 01903 528637 for an initial chat.