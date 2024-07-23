Charity hosts Picnic in the Park
The charity was set up by Richard and Sarah Curd in 2008 in memory of their son Oliver who died in November 2007 aged nine, following a diagnosis and treatment for a rare bone cancer, Ewing Sarcoma in his skull
The charity has two caravans in East Sussex, Combe Haven, Hastings and Crowhurst Park Battle, and offers families affected by childhood life threatening illnesses from around the country short breaks. They also cater for bereaved families of a child.
The picnic was an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the trust with volunteers and supporters old and new.
The recreation ground in Iden hosted the picnic that saw live music from Kelly Bourne, Slap Bang and The Singing Sailor, the boat bar courtesy of Spencer’s Bar Rye, savouries from ‘Perfectly Delicious’.
White Dog events very kindly donated the use of a marque and Smiley Faces Event Hire donated a bouncy castle for the afternoon.
The trust mascots Dillon and Dolly the dolphins also joined the picnic fun.
The Oliver Curd Trust are looking for new volunteers and Trustees as without new members the future of the charity is unknown.
If you would like to get involved please email at [email protected] The Oliver Curd Trust would like to thank everyone who supported, donated prizes and their time on the day.
