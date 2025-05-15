Charity invites locals to abseil down Peacehaven cliffs

Sussex charity Amaze are inviting daring locals to take part in its Peacehaven abseil this June.

Local residents are invited to take part in a charity abseil at Peacehaven cliffs on Saturday 21st June. Amaze, who support families with disabled children in Sussex, is organising the exhilarating fundraising challenge to raise funds.

The abseil will take place at the stunning Peacehaven Cliffs, located at Cliff Avenue by Friars Bay Steps, Peacehaven. No prior abseiling experience is necessary, as a qualified and experienced abseil team will provide full training and support on the day, ensuring a safe and memorable experience for all.

Participants in the Peacehaven abseil are asked to pay a £25 registration fee and commit to raising a minimum of £250 through sponsorship. To encourage early sign-ups, Amaze is offering a discount on the registration fee for those who register by 31st May 2025 using the code MAYDAY.

Family and friends are also warmly welcomed to come along and cheer on the brave abseilers, with refreshments available to purchase.

Hannah Allbrooke, Head of Fundraising at Amazesaid:

“We’re excited to be holding this exciting event and hope that we can find a stellar team of fundraisers to help us raise thousands of pounds for disabled children in Sussex.

“1 in 6 families in Sussex have a disabled child, so by supporting Amaze you’re supporting your friends and neighbours to access vital support.”

You can register by going to https://amazesussex.org.uk/events/abseil-peacehaven/