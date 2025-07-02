Charity night in Worthing in aid of Combat Stress

Combat stress is not going to go away. We need to keep the public aware that men and women service personnel continue to suffer with an often invisible disability.

Want to do something to help?

Then why not come along to a Charity Night in support of Combat Stress on Friday 18th July at St Mary's Church Hall in Goring -by -Sea?

The evening includes live music , dance and theatre and is the work of Seth Jones and David J Keogh who last October brought their award winning sell out show to the same venue.

There will be a raffle with many prizes generously donated by local businesses , a fully stocked bar (with all profits going directly to the charity Combat Stress) and last September it was a fantastic opportunity for residents of Goring and Worthing to get together to show their support for a great cause (West Sussex Mind and Andy's Man Club) whilst having a drink and something to eat.

This time with sea shanties, a sing a long will only add to the fun as will the swing and jazz music and dance either side of a world premiere of a new short play Major Misconceptions co-written by local writer and director Seth Jones.

Doors open at 6.15pm and the fun gets underway at 7pm.

Tickets cost just £15 and include a buffet supper and rum tot and advance booking which is recommended is possible on www.tinyurl.com/goringcharity.

The organisers wish to thank at this stage the sponsors of the evening, Elephant in the Room, M L Autoworks and Banksy's Flooring for their generous support,