Charity night in Worthing in aid of Combat Stress
Want to do something to help?
Then why not come along to a Charity Night in support of Combat Stress on Friday 18th July at St Mary's Church Hall in Goring -by -Sea?
The evening includes live music , dance and theatre and is the work of Seth Jones and David J Keogh who last October brought their award winning sell out show to the same venue.
There will be a raffle with many prizes generously donated by local businesses , a fully stocked bar (with all profits going directly to the charity Combat Stress) and last September it was a fantastic opportunity for residents of Goring and Worthing to get together to show their support for a great cause (West Sussex Mind and Andy's Man Club) whilst having a drink and something to eat.
This time with sea shanties, a sing a long will only add to the fun as will the swing and jazz music and dance either side of a world premiere of a new short play Major Misconceptions co-written by local writer and director Seth Jones.
Doors open at 6.15pm and the fun gets underway at 7pm.
Tickets cost just £15 and include a buffet supper and rum tot and advance booking which is recommended is possible on www.tinyurl.com/goringcharity.
The organisers wish to thank at this stage the sponsors of the evening, Elephant in the Room, M L Autoworks and Banksy's Flooring for their generous support,