Charity places still available for the Brighton Half Marathon 2025

The Brighton Half Marathon is delighted to announce that charity places are still available for the 2025 event on Sunday, March 2nd. Sign up to run for one of the incredible charity partners including the Sussex Beacon, Say Aphasia, Raystede, Taylor Made Dreams, Brain Tumour Research and Amaze here. Places are also now open for the Wheelchair Race on Sunday, March 2nd as well as the Youth Race on Saturday, March 1st. The perfect Christmas gifts for anyone looking for a fitness challenge in the new year!

Over 10,000 runners are expected to flock to Brighton to enjoy the fast, flat 13.1mile seafront course including celebrity runners Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Grace) and Chris Oliver (SAS Who Dares Wins) who are both running to raise money for the Sussex Beacon.

The race organisers are also thrilled to announce two additional sponsors: Yeomans Toyota, who are returning in 2025 to sponsor the Wheelchair race, and a new joint sponsorship from Lancing Prep Hove and Lancing College who will be co-hosting a water station on the main race route as well as supporting with volunteers and runners.

Yeomans Toyota, Lancing Prep Hove and Lancing College join existing sponsors Rockinghorse Children’s Charity and Brighton Girls, who sponsor the Youth Race, alongside main race partners Runna, Frosts, Bagelman, PACE COFFEE, HIGH5, RunBrighton, DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, JustGiving and media partner BBC Sussex.

The Brighton Half Marathon 2025 starts from a new location on Hove Lawns before sweeping east along Brighton seafront past key city landmarks such as the i360 and the Brighton Palace Pier before heading north past the Royal Pavilion and then on to the bracing cliff tops of East Brighton. Runners then head back to Madeira Drive and then on to Hove Lagoon and the colourful beach huts of Hove seafront, before finally heading to the finish line on Hove Lawns.

The Youth Race will take place on Saturday, 1st March 2025, with hundreds of junior runners aged 7-17 expected to take on the mile challenge on Hove Lawns. The chip-timed race is open to all abilities and all participants will receive a technical t-shirt and medal, plus prizes for the first three runners in each age category. Young runners can still sign up for their place here.

The race is organised by E3 Sports Events, the official event partner of the Sussex Beacon who are the main beneficiary of the event. The Sussex Beacon provides specialist support and care for people living with HIV. The Brighton Half Marathon raises over £1 million for a number of charities across Sussex and the UK each year and is the single biggest annual fundraiser for the Sussex Beacon.