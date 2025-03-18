Charity quiz for Midhurst Palliative Care

The Annual Quiz held by The Inner Wheel Club of Midhurst and Petworth took place on 28th February, eighty six people took part making 11 teams.,

The evening was introduced by our President Wendy Rose, who in turn introduced Emma, Fundraising Manager, who thanked everyone for their continued support.

Two members of Rotary acted as Master of Ceremonies. The questions, as usual, were tricky and not always what we expected.

One of the categories was Astro physics, which turned out to be different from what was anticipated. The final product result was a win for a team called AC/DC with Table 11 in second place, and No Name in third place.

The raffle made £455.00, with the overall profit for Midhurst Palliative Care was the magnificent sum of £1,215.

An evening of fun, knowledge gained & enjoyment.

