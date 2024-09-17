Charity tea afternoon in Horsham garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last weekend a very successful Tea Afternoon was held in a Horsham garden to raise funds for The Olive Tree Cancer Support Group.

Beverley and Peter King became aware of the support group after Peter was diagnosed with cancer last year.

The group has been very supportive to Peter, and so the couple wanted to give something back. They invited around 40 friends and neighbours to join them for tea and cake. They rallied family members in to help with the preparation and organisation.

A raffle was also held, with prizes such as a round of golf (donate by Cottesmore), pantomime tickets (donated by Barns Green Players), a pack of Hepworth beers, and several alcoholic beverages. Cakes included Lemon Drizzle, Ginger and Honey. Victoria Sponge, Chocolate Sponge and ‘99’ cupcakes.

Together with donations from friends who couldn’t attend, the total raised was £555.

Bev said: "We are very pleased with the amount we have raised, and would like to extend our thanks to all who donated prizes, and to all who attended and donated money. We know that life is hard at the moment, but everyone was most generous."

The Olive Tree is an independent self funded charity. It offers signposting and information for people with all types of cancer. There are workshops, therapies, support groups, counselling, yoga and mediation.

They are situated in Lavinia House, Duke Square, Horsham, tel 01403 627424, and in the grounds of Crawley hospital, tel 01293 534465.