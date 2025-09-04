Cheers to 30 years! Littlehampton care home invites local community to join Ascot-themed birthday celebrations

A care home in Littlehampton is galloping into its 30th anniversary with its own day at the races to show off its recent refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place 11am-4pm on Saturday 6th September, Care UK’s Darlington Court, on The Leas off Station Road in Rustington, will be pulling out all the stops for an extra special Ascot-themed birthday bash three decades after it welcomed its very first residents.

Guests will be bringing the glamour and putting on their best attire to revel in the excitement of one of the course’s September race days, cheering on the horses at 11am from the comfort of the home’s big screen. Those attending can expect a day of high fashion, friendly wagers and fabulous company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In what promises to be an afternoon filled with laughter, music and memories, guests will be treated to live entertainment by Tania Rodd, performing the greatest hits of the 50s, 60s and 70s to get everyone in the party spirit.

Littlehampton care home invites local community to join Ascot-themed birthday celebrations

To complete the festivities, visitors can enjoy afternoon tea and refreshments prepared by the home’s head chef.

In July, Darlington Court celebrated the completion of their refurbishment with the residents, the team and friends. The premium renovation has introduced major upgrades to the home’s ground floor, dining room, both lounges and communal areas.

Lukasz Wojciechowski, Home Manager at Darlington Court, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating 30 years of Darlington Court with the West Sussex community, who have been such an integral part of our journey since opening back in 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These past three decades have flown by, and we are so proud of the meaningful connections we’ve built with the people of Littlehampton. This celebration is our way of saying thank you and welcoming everyone to join us in marking this special day.

“Residents and staff are busy decorating the home, and we can't wait to open our doors and celebrate together!”

Darlington Court has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

For more information, or to book a place at this event, please contact Customer Relations Manager Diane Tapp on 01903 863 537, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/darlington-court.