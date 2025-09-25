Cheers to 30 years: Littlehampton care home marks anniversary by bringing Ascot to Littlehampton

A care home in Littlehampton put a horse racing spin on its 30th anniversary celebrations.

To mark three decades since its grand opening, Care UK’s Darlington Court, on The Leas off Station Road in Rustington, welcomed the local community to its very own Ascot-themed party.

As part of the glamour-filled day, residents and guests put on their best attire – complete with fascinators – to cheer on the horses from the comfort of the home’s big screen.

To add a spot of friendly competition, a host of games were organised, including the “Apple Dangle Challenge”.

Singer Tania Rodd got everyone dancing with renditions of the greatest hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s as visitors enjoyed afternoon tea and refreshments prepared by the home’s head chef.

The event was also an opportunity for the team at Darlington Court to showcase its recent refurbishment, completed in July. The premium renovation has introduced major upgrades to the home’s ground floor, dining room, both lounges and communal areas.

Lukasz Wojciechowski, Home Manager at Darlington Court, said: “Our 30th anniversary was a really special milestone for us, which is why we chose to go all out with our Ascot racing-themed celebration.

“We had an incredible day celebrating our birthday with the West Sussex community, who have been such an integral part of our journey since opening back in 1995. These past three decades have flown by, and we are so proud of the meaningful connections we’ve built with the people of Littlehampton.

“It was great to see so many new and familiar faces, and we’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who came and made the day so special. We cannot wait to see everyone again at our next event!”

Darlington Court has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

