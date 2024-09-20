Cheque for £5,000 from Bognor Prom 10K race presented to Cancer United
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This year the organisers, Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham along with Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners, chose local charity Cancer United as their charity to support, and between them they raised £5000.
When asked why they chose Cancer United, Run director Peter Ramsdale said: “We always like to choose a local charity to support and this year we chose Cancer United because they do some very good work in the cancer community, to help people to cope with this terrible disease. We also love that they incorporate fitness into what they do.”
Cancer United had their own organised race, OUTRUNCANCER, in Angmering on Sunday 15th September, where they were presented with a cheque for the moneys raised by Bognor Prom 10K.
The Founder of Cancer United, Jan Sheward said “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the charity for this year’s Bognor Prom 10k. We are a small charity with big plans and we are only able to thrive and grow with the help of amazing events like this supporting us. The Bognor Prom 10K is a wonderful event that aims to keep the local community at the heart of all it does, so it’s very special for us to have been included this year.”
Cancer United is a cancer support charity dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by cancer. Their work encompasses a wide range of activities and services designed to support both the physical and emotional wellbeing of our beneficiaries. They provide support to individuals from the moment they receive their cancer diagnosis, that includes peer support, exercise, physical activity, outdoor activities e.g. walking, football, cycling, striding, Nordic Walking, social interaction, and the uplifting power of music and singing.
Through all of these benefits, they strive to alleviate the emotional burden of a cancer diagnosis by providing a feeling of confidence, hope and resilience.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.