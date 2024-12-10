Cheque presented to The Deans Senior Tea Club by East Hoathly care home

Lydfords care home in East Hoathly recently presented The Deans Senior Tea Club with a cheque for £1000 towards the cost of activities, entertainment and refreshments. The Deans Senior Tea Club runs weekly groups in Peacehaven, Telscombe and Saltdean to combat loneliness and isolation in the elderly.

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

General Manger, Anthony Butler and Home Services Advisor, Sam Harding went to visit the club in Telscombe to present them with the cheque and see the fabulous work they do. They spent the morning chatting to volunteers, spending time with the attendees and were invited to join in with the morning activities.

Anthony, General Manager at Lydfords Care Home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. It was amazing to see so many people enjoying the Tuesday group. They have been able to make new friends and they themselves said how much it has helped them all. We feel very passionately about preventing loneliness and isolation and you can see this is their priority here also.”