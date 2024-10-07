Cherished Moments mosaic wall unveiled at hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has unveiled its Cherished Moments mosaic photo wall.

The local community was invited to send in photos of people, places and things that are special to them – and more than 300 images were submitted.

These smaller photos were put together to create a much bigger picture of a nurse and popular patient called Tony. Tony’s sons, Chris and Ashley, were invited to the hospice for the unveiling.

Ashley said: “The image really captures Dad’s time at St Wilfrid's. It was one of the happiest moments of his long life and certainly he wouldn't have wished to have ended it anywhere else. And it really does show in every way how he felt when he was here. We're absolutely delighted with it.”

St Wilfrid's CEO Colin Twomey with Ashley and Chris

Chris added: “I think it's magnificent. Dad had a very close connection with the staff here and he was very happy in his closing days. He didn't want to leave here, that's for sure.”

The unveiling of Cherished Moments coincides with Hospice Care Week, a time to celebrate the efforts of all the staff and volunteers who make up St Wilfrid’s.

The wall will be on display at the hospice in Broadwater Way until at least 13th October, and in other locations in the local community after that. Confirmed for the rest of October so far are:

· Monday 21st, Barclays Bank, Eastbourne

· Thursday 24th, East Sussex National, Uckfield

· Friday 25th, Langney Shopping Centre, Eastbourne

· Thursday 31st, in the hospice

Hospice CEO, Colin Twomey, said: “We wanted Chris and Ashley to be the first to see the Cherished Moments wall as their father is at the heart of it. It seemed particularly poignant as, by coincidence, it’s exactly a year since Tony died.

“I’d like to thank everyone who shared a photo of something meaningful to them, as the final result is a heartwarming mix of people, pets and places which we will cherish for a long time to come.”

St Wilfrid’s also has an Art Exhibition displayed at the hospice throughout October. For more information, visit https://www.stwhospice.org/art

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.