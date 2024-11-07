Chestnut Tree House Littlehampton 10K returns in August 2025 with RUN-FEST

After a brief hiatus in 2024, the beloved Chestnut Tree House Littlehampton 10K will return on August 31, 2025 under new organisers, the team behind the successful Worthing RUN-FEST.

The very first Littlehampton 10k took place in 2003, before Chestnut Tree House even opened its doors.

Since then, for over 21 years, the Chestnut Tree House Littlehampton 10K has been a staple in the local running calendar, with thousands of runners raising vital funds over the years for the local children’s hospice.

The 2025 event promises to be bigger and better, with exciting changes and a rejuvenated route along Littlehampton’s seafront, which is currently undergoing a multimillion-pound revamp.

Runners at the finish raising vital funds for Chestnut Tree House.

The fully road-closed 10K race is expected to attract more than 1,000 runners and with its flat and fast course, the event is ideal for both experienced runners chasing a PB, and beginners embarking on their first 10k.

Tom Bedford, the new Race Director and organiser of Worthing RUN-FEST, said: "We’re very excited to take over the organisation of this historic event. The Chestnut Tree House Littlehampton 10K is known for being a fun, fast race, with fantastic support from the local community. We cannot wait to show off the new seafront to runners and, most importantly, raise significant funds for Chestnut Tree House."

Rachel Paisley, Director of Public Fundraising and Retail at Chestnut Tree House, added: "We’re thrilled that the Chestnut Tree House Littlehampton 10k is returning in 2025 with the new seafront as a stunning backdrop.

"We’re delighted to be working with the experienced team behind Worthing RUN-FEST and hope together we can grow the event to record numbers and income for Chestnut Tree House."

Chestnut Tree House mascot Sydney Squirrel on hand to celebrate with runners

The 2025 race will continue its proud tradition of supporting Chestnut Tree House, contributing to the charity’s vital services for children, young people and their families in need of hospice care across Sussex and South East Hampshire.

Early bird entries are now open for the 2025 event. Both runners and power walkers are welcome to participate. To secure a place, visit www.littlehampton10k.co.uk.