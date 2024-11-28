Cheynes Training Sussex Hair Academy receives grant from UK Shared Prosperity Fund

Cheynes Training Sussex Hair Academy has received a funding grant of £16,500 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to provide information technology (IT) resources to ensure local students receive the best possible training, development and employment opportunities.

Cheynes Training Sussex Hair Academy is a well-established hairdressing academy in Crawley town centre, providing local school leavers with the opportunity to obtain an apprenticeship in hairdressing, whilst supporting career development and long-term employment in local salons.

As part of their apprenticeship training, students learn functional skills in Maths and English.

The funding grant includes an allocation towards a ‘hardship fund’ to help cover exceptional emergencies where students may need additional assistance.

Councillor Michael Jones visited Cheynes Training Sussex Hair Academy

Cheynes Training Sussex Hair Academy supports many students with additional needs throughout their apprenticeship such as dyslexia, dyspraxia, autism, ADHD and more severe health conditions including brain tumours.

The UKSPF grant will help provide specific IT related equipment resulting in a more efficient and acceptable learning environment for dyslexic students.

The academy works in partnership with the local YMCA to provide students with additional basic life skills training. It also provides indirect support and signposting to assist with wider issues including linking up with Crawley Wellbeing to provide health and wellbeing information and advice.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “The academy provides an important opportunity for young people of all backgrounds and abilities to thrive and gain lifelong skills in hairdressing and support into employment in local salons.

“The academy relies on donations of equipment from family and friends to support students with their learning, so having a full stock of IT resources will make a real difference.”

Louise Lethbridge of Cheynes Training Sussex Hair Academy, said: “We are extremely grateful for the funds received and the impact it has had on our apprentices’ ability to strive in their learning, allowing equal opportunities for all our learners as they have easy access to IT.”

The UKSPF aims to decrease the gap in healthy life expectancy and increase opportunities between those in the most and least deprived areas in Crawley. Funding is provided to support projects that boost productivity, pay, jobs and living standards, improve public services, empower local leaders and communities, or restore a sense of community and local pride.