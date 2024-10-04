Chichester and Arun Hygiene Bank leader nominated for BBC Radio Sussex Make A Difference Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maggie Jones Project Co-ordinator was a finalist in The BBC Radio Surrey and Sussex Make A Difference Award Volunteer category at the awards ceremony on 29th September.

Maggie is Chichester based in Chichster and set The Hygiene Bank Chichester and Arun up in 2109 when she heard about the national charity and realised there was a a need to support people experiencing hygiene poverty locally. She continued to run the project through the pandemic and grow it as demand increased. The Hygiene Bank is now a team of 7 volunteers, 14 collection points and 13 community partners who are the beneficiaries of the donated items.

Hygiene poverty is not being able to afford basic hygiene essentials like shampoo, laundry detergent or deodorant. Products that most of us take for granted. The reality of low income is that it has an impact on mental health and restricts people’s lives, leaving them caught between being able to heat their homes, payrent, eat or be clean.

The Hygiene Bank collects donations of essential hygiene products and provides community partners with these items so they can support people in the local area who are facing hygiene poverty.

Maggie Jones from Chichester

The prestigous ceremony was held at the Ashdown Park Country Hotel, Forest Row on 29th September and was hosted by BBC Radio Sussex and Surrey presenters.

Maggie was one of 3 finalists in the Volunteer category and 1 of the 3 Chichester based finalists to be acknowledged for their commitment to making a difference locally.

She was pipped to the post but was awarded with a Highly Commended trophy.