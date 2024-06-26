Chichester and Bognor franchise wins prestigious award and announces new mindful art and craft classes for children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nature Makers, the UK’s leading provider of mindful Nature Art, Craft, and Play experiences, has been honoured with the prestigious title of Revolutionary Franchise of the Year at the Disruptive Franchise Awards 2024. This accolade celebrates the franchise’s innovative approach, commitment to sustainability, and profound impact on the community.

The Disruptive Franchise Awards are renowned for spotlighting pioneering enterprises that redefine traditional business models. Nature Makers was recognized for its exceptional integration of nature with creative activities and unwavering support for its franchisees. Founded with a vision to deepen children’s connection with the natural world, Nature Makers has become a symbol of sustainability and mindful engagement across the UK.

"This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our franchisees and the community support we receive," said Faye Smith, Founder and CEO of Nature Makers. "We are committed to inspiring families to explore, create, and play in harmony with nature, and this recognition fuels our mission to continue innovating in ways that benefit both people and the planet."

Highlights of Nature Makers’ Revolutionary Approach:

Eco-Conscious Practices: Nature Makers' sessions utilize environmentally friendly materials and practices, promoting sustainability and conservation. From nature-inspired crafts to outdoor explorations, the activities are designed to cultivate a lifelong love of the natural world.

Inclusive and Educational: The franchise offers events tailored to diverse age groups and abilities, ensuring that everyone can enjoy and benefit from mindful, nature-based activities. Educational elements are seamlessly woven in, enriching children's learning experiences.

Community-Centric Model: Nature Makers’ franchises are deeply embedded within local communities, working closely with schools, parks, and charities. This local approach strengthens community bonds and fosters environmental stewardship, highlighted by our annual Community Give Back Week.

Support and Growth for Franchisees: Nature Makers provides extensive training, continuous development opportunities, and a robust support system, empowering franchisees to thrive and innovate in their regions.

Since its inception, Nature Makers has expanded with numerous franchises across the UK including Chichester and Bognor, each dedicated to offering high-quality, nature-based experiences that spark creativity and mindfulness. This award underscores the franchise’s commitment to transforming how families interact with the natural environment and supporting franchisees within the network.

Exciting News for Chichester and Bognor Residents:

Starting this September, Nature Makers will launch its award-winning classes in Chichester and Bognor. These sessions are designed to inspire and engage children through a blend of art, nature, and mindfulness. Each class offers hands-on projects that foster creativity, environmental appreciation, and emotional well-being. Registration opens on [Registration Date], and spots are limited, so parents are encouraged to sign up early to secure a place for their child.

For more details about the classes or to register, visit [Franchise's Website] or contact us at [Contact Information]. Join us in celebrating this remarkable achievement and give your child the gift of creativity and mindfulness with Nature Makers!

About Nature Makers:

Nature Makers is the leading provider of mindful Nature Art, Craft, and Play experiences in the UK. Our mission is to connect children and families with the natural world through creative and educational activities. With a nationwide network of franchises, Nature Makers is dedicated to promoting sustainability, mindfulness, and community engagement.