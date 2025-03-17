Chichester and Langstone Harbours gear up for Great British Spring Clean

Chichester Harbour is set to spring into action once again as part of the Great British Spring Clean 2025, taking place this year from 21st March to 6th April. In what promises to be another community-driven success, local sailing clubs, organisations, and environmental groups will unite for a major litter pick event on Saturday 22nd March. The clean-up will be coordinated by the Final Straw Foundation and Chichester Harbour Federation (CHF) Environmental Forum, and will help to further preserve the natural beauty of one of the UK’s most cherished coastal areas.

Chichester and Langstone Harbours Join the Nationwide Clean-Up Effort: Volunteers Prepare for Major Litter Pick Event!

The initiative, which will take place across Chichester and Langstone Harbour coastlines, will see volunteers from local communities and sailing clubs join forces to tackle litter and raise awareness of the environmental issues facing the Harbours. Volunteers will meet in key locations across the Harbour area to collect litter, ensuring that this vital habitat remains protected and pristine.

Volunteers taking part in last year's event

Sue Nash, Environment Lead at Dell Quay Sailing Club and the CHF, is once again excited to see the community come together for this important cause. “It was great to see the support and enthusiasm of volunteers from members of the Sailing Clubs around the Harbour, and I’m sure this year will be no different,” Sue said. “The event makes such a tangible difference to the environment – not only do we prevent litter from entering the Harbour, but we also raise awareness about the ongoing issues of plastic pollution, dog waste, and other harmful materials being discarded in these sensitive areas. The collective effort of these organisations resulted in the collection of 79 bags of litter last year, weighing approximately 323 kg, thanks to the dedication of 170 volunteers preventing it from ending up in the waters and environment of Chichester Harbour.”

As in previous years, the Final Straw Foundation will be working with local schools and community groups to run additional clean-up events, including a special clean-up in Emsworth, a key coastal town within the Harbour’s catchment area. Lissie Pollard from the Final Straw Foundation commented, "The Great British Spring Clean offers a fantastic opportunity for the whole community to come together and make a real impact. Last year we collected over 300 kgs at the events, and we’re determined to make an even bigger difference this year. We’re asking everyone to come along, pledge to collect a bag or two, and help us keep our coastline clean – let’s make it the biggest clean-up event yet!"

Local environmentalists will also be on the lookout for key pollution hotspots, including plastic pollution and microplastics, which are a growing concern in the Harbour. Laura Kameen, Environment Lead at Bosham Sailing Club, reflected on the impact of past clean-up events: “Last year, we were shocked by the volume of plastic we found, especially the small plastic pellets – or ‘nurdles’ – which are often the result of industrial waste. It's essential that we continue raising awareness and tackle this issue head-on.”

The clean-up will focus not only on collecting visible litter but also on documenting and reporting environmental concerns. Data will be recorded for the Great Nurdle Hunt, tracking nurdle sightings, and valuable data on shark, skate, and ray eggcases found along the shorelines will be collected and recorded on the Great Eggcase Hunt.

Volunteers from Emsworth taking part in the event in 2024

How You Can Get Involved:

This year’s Great British Spring Clean provides an excellent opportunity for everyone to get involved and show their commitment to environmental sustainability. Individuals, families, schools, and organisations are encouraged to sign up and take part in the event on Saturday 22nd March. Whether you’re new to litter picking or a seasoned volunteer, every bag of litter collected makes a huge difference to the health of the Harbour and the broader marine environment.

For more information on how to take part, or to register for the clean-up, visit the Final Straw Foundation’s event page finalstrawfoundation.org/events or email [email protected]

Join us in making a positive impact on the environment this spring!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 22nd March 2024

Location: Various spots around Chichester Harbour (meeting points to be confirmed)

Time: 10:00am – 12:00pm (volunteers can join at any time)

Registration: Pre-registration required through the Final Straw Foundation ticket page: eventbrite.co.uk/e/great-british-spring-clean-pan-harbour-clean-up-event-tickets-1234541319319 for members of the public. Sailing clubs in the harbours should contact Sue Nash at the Chichester Harbour Federation ([email protected]).