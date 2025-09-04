Chichester BID and Goodwood Revival window competition results are in

After a month of eye-catching window displays in shops throughout Chichester’s busy city centre celebrating Goodwood Revival, celebrity judges, fashion designer Zandra Rhodes and The Repair Shop restoration expert, Dominic Chinea, have settled on a winner.

After much discussion and debate, Cloth Kits in The Hornet was the triumphant choice. Combining beautiful illustrations by Maria Pulley with Cloth Kits’ range of era-appropriate fabrics and haberdashery essentials, the window depicted sustainable homemade looks with all the vintage charm of Revival itself.

Dominic Chinea said, “Cloth Kits’ design and execution was flawless! The attention to detail that immediately took me to the Goodwood Motor Circuit was excellent, but also, the really practical demonstration that Revival outfits can be made, repaired and maintained at home stood out for us. The window concept embodies the Revive & Thrive ethos and still speaks of the event’s era in a modern, fresh way. It’s fun, creative, and full of character!”

Kay Mawer, owner of Cloth Kits said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the judges’ winner. A huge thank you to Maria Pulley who wove her creative magic into a window that celebrates timeless vintage style. We can’t wait to see our customers bring their own creations to life over the Revival weekend.”

Cloth Kits offer inspiration for Revival makes

Zandra Rhodes was keen to give a special mention to runner up, St Wilfrid’s Hospice Retro & Vintage of Eastgate Square. “They had wonderful suggestions for fabulous Goodwood visitors to wear. The black and white theme with accents of red was particularly stunning – it would look so great watching the historical motorbikes on the circuit!”

Zandra and Dominic weren’t the only competition judges, however. Shoppers in Chichester were invited to vote for their favourite online. Vintro Chichester has been declared the winner, with Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre‘s charity shop the worthy runner up.

Stephen Jenkinson, Owner of Vintro Chichester said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who voted for us. It’s fantastic to have been a part of this competition and we can’t wait to help Revival-goers get ready for the event next weekend.”

Helen Marshall, Chair of Chichester BID added: “Congratulations and thank you to the businesses that took part – their window displays brought such flair to the city.”

1960's fashion at Cloth Kits

Goodwood’s Revive & Thrive Brand Lead, Grace Timothy said: “The Revive & Thrive ethos is as much about community as it is sustainability, so it’s been thrilling to see Chichester’s shops and their customers become part of the story with such wit, flair, and creativity. We're glad to see so many people shopping locally for their Revival outfits and delighted that the shops were able to support with their own styling prowess.'

The winning shops will enjoy free tickets to Goodwood Revival which runs from Friday 12 – Sunday 14 September.