Chichester Bike Project opens

The Chichester Bike Project was created by the CCDT to help our Chichester community. At the Chichester Bike Project, all bikes donated by the generous people of Chichester are repaired and serviced by volunteers and the people from our community who attend our workshops, and then are given back to people who need them most within our community. By giving these bikes a new life, we aim to give people an inclusive and empowering new experience.

Our new workshop manager James is an avid cycling enthusiast and has joined us with a wealth of knowledge from within the cycling and leisure industry. He is often found around the workshop with a spanner in one hand and a coffee in the other. He is passionate about sharing the joy of cycling with others, and is always eager to help out.

Our main aim is to encourage cycling as a lifestyle activity and a sustainable means of transport in the community. We hope that this will bring our community together, over a shared love of cycling. At the Chichester Bike Project, we promote healthy lifestyles, and offer a myriad of courses to get involved in, such as our Earn a bike programme. Our engaging volunteers are wonderful to work with, and everyone who takes part learns something new.

Here is where you can help! We always love having volunteers to assist the project in many ways. Even if you don’t have hands on knowledge with bikes, if you have a keen interest and want to learn, you are always welcome. You may have other skills that we can utilise so don’t hesitate to reach out because there’s always room for more hands on deck. Volunteering with us is a truly positive experience, involving giving back to our community while meeting new people and learning new skills.

Volunteers Needed

Our newly refurbished bikes are also available to be purchased, so do come by to have a look if you are interested.

Bike donations are always welcome, we appreciate it immensely. Unfortunately due to limited space we can’t take everything but send us an email at [email protected] with some photos and we will get back to you asap. Please make sure they are in repairable condition.