Annual Chichester Exhibition at Manor Nursery, July 19-20, from 10am.

The Clubs displaying, between them, cover a large part of West Sussex , and Hampshire and the South of England.

The aim of the exhibition is designed to increase awareness in the growing and caring for Bonsai by like-minded people and to increase club memberships. (All are welcome from raw beginners through to Experienced Bonsai Carers).