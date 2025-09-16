Chichester brings back the Harvest Festival to fight hunger in the community

The baskets are back, but this time, they’re even more vital. Thanks to BanktheFood, the traditional Harvest Festival is making a heartfelt return from 1 to 14 October, not just as a celebration of the season but as a powerful community movement to fight hunger and help local families in crisis.

As food banks report rising demand and deepening hardship in the community, BanktheFood has launched a campaign calling on schools, faith groups, and residents to bring back the harvest for Food Bank Fortnight — a modern revival of the age-old tradition of giving thanks through giving back.

From school assemblies and church collections to supermarket drop-offs and donation drives, Food Bank Fortnight, the revived Harvest Festival, will take place from 1–14 October. The festival will focus on increasing food donations to the food bank during one of the toughest periods for vulnerable households.

To get involved, download the BanktheFood app, connect with your local food bank, host a Harvest collection at your school, workplace, or community group, and give what’s needed.The campaign encourages everyone to contribute what they can — whether that’s a bag of pasta, a crate of canned goods, or a few hours volunteering.

Emily Lovell from Chichester District Foodbank, said: “Food Bank Fortnight matters because need is rising, but food donations are at a five-year low. Right now, we’re having to buy food just to keep up. Every item you give makes a difference to a neighbour in crisis.

“And when food donations increase, it frees us to use financial support for more than filling cupboards. It means we can run groups and workshops that tackle the roots of poverty - helping people manage money, reduce stress, build connections and improve their wellbeing.

“People may come to us for food, but together we can offer so much more: hope, community and the tools to move forward.”

Emma Spring, Co-founder of the charity BanktheFood, added: "Together, we can make sure everyone has enough on their table this October and beyond. Our free BanktheFood app will connect you with your nearest food bank and provide a list of what they need most to help the community. It will even ping you a reminder as you go to the supermarket.”

Food Bank Fortnight is a community-wide food and donation drive that runs from 1–14 October 2025. To get involved: www.bankthefood.com