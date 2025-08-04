Kim Algar receiving her Certificate of Meritplaceholder image
Kim Algar receiving her Certificate of Merit

Chichester Camera Club celebrates the successes of its members

By Vincent Lavender
Contributor
Published 4th Aug 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 11:32 BST
Approximately 70 members attended Chichester Camera Club on Thursday evening to celebrate those receiving Certificates of Merit in the forthcoming Annual Exhibition. Kim Algar, who joined last season, said, “It was great to be back and reconnect with everyone. Reflecting on the past year, I can really see how much the club has helped me grow in my photography. The upcoming programme looks fantastic, and I’m genuinely looking forward to what September brings.” Image shows Kim receiving her Certificate of Merit.

The attached photos show members receiving their Certificates of Merit from Chair Sue Nash on the left and President Peter Bamforth on the right.

It was a lively, cheery evening with a preview of the Annual Exhibition’s projected images show and a quick look at next season’s programme by programme secretary Kevin Macknay.

You can see more images, over 500, at the Chichester Camera Club’s Annual Exhibition - one of the most highly regarded shows which attracts visitors from across the region. The images were taken on both traditional cameras and smartphones. Sue Nash, CCC’s chair says, ‘Come and join us and chat to the photographers. Or you can take some time watching our projected images show while enjoying our excellent cakes. Come along and be inspired! We look forward to welcoming you.’

The exhibition runs from Saturday 9th to Saturday 16th August 2025 (except Sunday 10th) 10am to 5pm. at The Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester PO19 1LQ. Entry is FREE

Louise Le Good receiving her Certificate of Merit

1. Contributed

Louise Le Good receiving her Certificate of Merit Photo: Submitted

Up on the O2 Dome by Louise Le good

2. Contributed

Up on the O2 Dome by Louise Le good Photo: Submitted

Tight Fit by Mike Harris

3. Contributed

Tight Fit by Mike Harris Photo: Submitted

Reflections 3 by Nikki Holden

4. Contributed

Reflections 3 by Nikki Holden Photo: Submitted

