You can see more images, over 500, at the Chichester Camera Club’s Annual Exhibition - one of the most highly regarded shows which attracts visitors from across the region. The images were taken on both traditional cameras and smartphones. Sue Nash, CCC’s chair says, ‘Come and join us and chat to the photographers. Or you can take some time watching our projected images show while enjoying our excellent cakes. Come along and be inspired! We look forward to welcoming you.’