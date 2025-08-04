The attached photos show members receiving their Certificates of Merit from Chair Sue Nash on the left and President Peter Bamforth on the right.
It was a lively, cheery evening with a preview of the Annual Exhibition’s projected images show and a quick look at next season’s programme by programme secretary Kevin Macknay.
You can see more images, over 500, at the Chichester Camera Club’s Annual Exhibition - one of the most highly regarded shows which attracts visitors from across the region. The images were taken on both traditional cameras and smartphones. Sue Nash, CCC’s chair says, ‘Come and join us and chat to the photographers. Or you can take some time watching our projected images show while enjoying our excellent cakes. Come along and be inspired! We look forward to welcoming you.’
The exhibition runs from Saturday 9th to Saturday 16th August 2025 (except Sunday 10th) 10am to 5pm. at The Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester PO19 1LQ. Entry is FREE