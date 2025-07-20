Chichester Camera Club member Ian Roberts receives the PAGB Gold medal

Chichester Camera Club (CCC) member Ian Roberts received a Gold Medal for the best image in the Nature section at the recent annual Photographic Alliance of Great Britain Inter-Federation competition. This is a print-only competition between all fifteen of the Federations that are affiliated with the PAGB.

Each federation had to provide twenty prints in each of three categories - Colour, Mono & Nature. The three judges were Sue Sibley (SCPF), Adrian Lines (LCPU) and David Smith (SPA), who recently judged Chichester Camera Club’s Annual Exhibition images.

Chichester Camera Club is in the Southern Counties Photographic Federation (SCPF). The SCPF won the Nature Print competition with 186 points, with six of their highest scoring prints coming from Chichester Camera Club, which included "Eurasian Hoopoe Feeding Chick" by Ian Roberts.

You can see some of Ian’s images and others at the Chichester Camera Club’s Annual Exhibition - one of the most highly regarded shows which attracts visitors from across the region. This year some 60 members are exhibiting over 300 prints and nearly 200 digital images in a diverse range of genres including landscape, action, creative, nature, portrait, street, documentary and abstract. Work made on both traditional cameras and smartphones will be on show.

The exhibition runs from Saturday 9th to Saturday 16th August 2025 (except Sunday 10th), 10am to 5pm at The Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester PO19 1LQ Entry is FREE