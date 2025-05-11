Chichester care home celebrates 80th anniversary of VE Day

Marriott House and Lodge in Chichester marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in style by throwing a 1940s party to remember. The home was decorated in red, white and blue and residents and staff dressed up in their 1940s-inspired glad rags and enjoyed an afternoon of fun a laughter.

Head Chef, Jeff along with the amazing kitchen team whipped up a delicious BBQ and selection of desserts, all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.

Residents, visitors and staff came together to observe the national two-minute silence, honouring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The moment was marked with reflection and moving poetry capturing the poignancy of the day.

The afternoon continued with a lively VE Day-themed quiz, bringing out everyone’s competitive spirit and sparking memories of wartime Britain. This was followed by a fantastic performance from the wonderful Dawn Gracie, whose entertainment had everyone singing, dancing, and celebrating together. It was a day of remembrance, joy, and community spirit — truly one to remember.

Sarah Peach, General Manager at Barchester Healthcare said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war, and we all understand what a significant moment it was for our country. That’s why it was so important for us to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day — to celebrate the date and, more importantly, to listen to our residents' memories and the incredible experiences they lived through. The day was not only meaningful, but also a lot of fun — full of laughter, music, and wonderful stories shared among friends.”

June, resident at Marriott House and Lodge said: "What a fantastic day! The BBQ was delicious, the quiz brought back so many memories, and the music had us all singing along. I still remember listening to Churchill’s speech on the radio, hearing those words that the war was over—it gave us such hope. It was lovely to celebrate the 80th anniversary with everyone here today. I felt proud and grateful to be part of it."

Marriott House and Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Marriott House and Lodge provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.